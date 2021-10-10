Boston Partners Sells 38,154 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,154 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BY opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BY. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

