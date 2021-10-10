Boston Partners Sells 60,561 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Euronav worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EURN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronav by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Euronav by 41.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Euronav by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.