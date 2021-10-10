Boston Partners Sells 68,087 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 205,446 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 8,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $388.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

