Boston Partners Sells 78,946 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.32% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.