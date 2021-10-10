Boston Partners Sells 80,978 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,978 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of SJI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

