Boston Partners Sells 99,782 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,782 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.41% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $191.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

