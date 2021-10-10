Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,234 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Constellium were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Constellium by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 272,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.