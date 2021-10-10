Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 127,180 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Thor Industries worth $42,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

