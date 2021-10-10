Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 157,694 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,694 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $142,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $2,301,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 55,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

