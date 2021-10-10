Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 98,559 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $130,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.