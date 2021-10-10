Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,861 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $93,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after buying an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,453,000 after buying an additional 686,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after buying an additional 415,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $62.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

