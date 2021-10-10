Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,489 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Anthem worth $126,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $386.17 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

