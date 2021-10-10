Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 313.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329,276 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Intel worth $172,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.