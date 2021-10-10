Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 672.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,732 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of The Southern worth $61,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 1,777.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 118,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 111,747 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Southern by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,351,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth $115,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

