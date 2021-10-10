Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $225.65 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644,896 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $225,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,647,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,991,000 after acquiring an additional 139,068 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

