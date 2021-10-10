Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $320.07 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $320,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $408.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.63 and a 200-day moving average of $404.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

