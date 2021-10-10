Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $457.77 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $457,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

