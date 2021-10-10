Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $142,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $492.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

