Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,040 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $68,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 488,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,224,000 after acquiring an additional 201,416 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 144,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $202.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.