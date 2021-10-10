Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 165,367 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,367 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Newmont worth $79,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 97,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 692,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 138,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

