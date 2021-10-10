Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,945 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Tyson Foods worth $75,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 662,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 208,845 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,185,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

