Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 185,371 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 185,371 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $63,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

NYSE:F opened at $15.12 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

