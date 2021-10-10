Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 19,489 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of The Kroger worth $60,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

