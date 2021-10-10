Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,425 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,425 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $610.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $602.06 and its 200-day moving average is $567.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $629.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

