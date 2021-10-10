Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 24,885 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,885 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Progressive worth $52,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

PGR opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.76. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

