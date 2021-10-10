Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 26,714 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,714 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 3M worth $124,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 3M by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.74. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

