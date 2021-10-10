Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $99.99 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 682,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,988,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of International Business Machines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

