Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 12,993 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of BeiGene worth $29,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,444,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at $420,143,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $363.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

