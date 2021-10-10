Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 19,822 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.07% of XPeng worth $23,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in XPeng by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

