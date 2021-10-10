Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 389,210 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5,835.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,210 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $25,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

