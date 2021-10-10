Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 399,430 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,430 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Lufax worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LU. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,825,000 after buying an additional 442,671 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $7,753,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 55,150.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 75,005 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

