Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 556,989 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6,362.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,989 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

