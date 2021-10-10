Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 8,617 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AON were worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AON by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

