Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,250,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,194,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

