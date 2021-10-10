Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 76,787 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,787 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $278.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

