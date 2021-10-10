Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5,835.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 389,210 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $25,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

