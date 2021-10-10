Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 686,764 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $62.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

