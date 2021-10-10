Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of CarMax worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $130.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.46.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,522 shares of company stock worth $20,082,338 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

