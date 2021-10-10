Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 45.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

