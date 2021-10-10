Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of LKQ worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 18.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in LKQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in LKQ by 222.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LKQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

