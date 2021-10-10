Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 10,568 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on F. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

