Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 121,240 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,240 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

CAH stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

