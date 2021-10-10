Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 46,855 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,902,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 99,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6,731.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 283,397 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NYSE USB opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

