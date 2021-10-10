Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 8,669 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,980,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $215.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

