Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

