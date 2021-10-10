Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 101,747 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,077,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.