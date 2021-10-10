Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 277,637 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.61 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

