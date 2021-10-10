Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese worth $16,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

NYSE:CE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

