Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Lamb Weston worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

