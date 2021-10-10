Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of The Cooper Companies worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,787 shares of company stock valued at $35,897,302 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $410.59 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.56.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

